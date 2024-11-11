Childcare center sold despite court battle to keep license following child assault allegations

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Even in the midst of a court battle with the state to keep their license after they were accused of failing to report a teacher for sexually assaulting a student, a Forsyth County school and childcare center tells Channel 2 Action News that they’ve sold the school.

“The first thing I think of is what is the safety for the children. Are the kids going to be under the same administration and the same guard rails that failed last time?” are the questions Attorney John Bey has after learning that Cornerstone Schools has been sold.

Bey represents two families suing Cornerstone Schools.

“What is going to protect the children from this happening again,” Bey asked.

Channel 2′s Candace McCowan learned in a statement, the owners of Cornerstone Schools: “The Martins determined because of their ages and desire to have some freedom, they would sell to an appropriate buyer.”

This all comes as the president of the school, Angela Martin, was arrested and charged with failure to report, after a teacher at the school Tulsi Patel was accused of sexually assaulting a preschooler.

Patel was let go from Cornerstone.

But months later, she went on to work at an Alpharetta childcare center, where she’s charged with sexually assaulting several 4-year-olds.

“I think that’s why it’s so important to ask those questions about who is going to be heading this up and who is going to be responsible,” Bey said.

The new owner of Cornerstone is St. John Bosco Academy. They will take over in May 2025 and Channel 2 Action News was told “the Martins will not be involved with the property or school.”

But that still leaves months before new owners step in. And according to the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning, they still want to revoke Cornerstone’s license for failing to report the sexual assault.

Cornerstone will still have to fight an appeal before an administrative judge if they want to keep their license and keep operating their childcare center until the new owners take over.

Cornerstone is still waiting to learn when they will appear before that judge and fight to keep their license.

This leaves parents of students at Cornerstone in limbo. They’ll have to reapply for school next year or find somewhere else. Maybe even sooner, depending on what the judge decides about their license.

