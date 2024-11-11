Wildlife officials seeing growing number of alligators in Chattahoochee – and they’re staying

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. — Wildlife officials say they are seeing a growing number of alligators moving up the Chattahoochee River – and they’re likely here to stay.

“I’ve seen an increase in the alligator population on the Chattahoochee in just the two years I’ve been here,” Muscogee County investigator Russell Sharmon said. “At first it was one, two, or three. Now it’s 10, or 12, or 15.”

Wildlife experts say there are now about 250,000 gators in Georgia.

What’s driving them north and the impact the big reptiles are having on the state, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

©2024 Cox Media Group