100 gallons of diesel spill onto Rockdale County highway after crash

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Crews are working to clean up a diesel spill and crash on a Rockdale County highway Wednesday morning.

Covington police confirmed to Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields that the crash involved two vehicles on Highway 138 and Sigman Road.

At least 100 gallons of diesel spilled, according to GDOT 511. Crews estimates that part of the intersection will be blocked until 8 a.m.

Triple Team Traffic is LIVE with alternate routes, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

