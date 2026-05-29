Man spends day in jail over disorderly house, says he needs help to fix it

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police arrested and charged a man after neighbors complained about junk and debris outside his house. He was in jail for one day.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell questioned him about the problems.

Trash and a makeshift fence can be seen in the front of the property. There are numerous bikes and more trash on the back of the property.

The man police charged told me he wants to clean this up, but said he needs help.

Neighbors were so concerned about this property, they called police.

When officers arrived, they say they noticed this scattered debris throughout the yard, tires, ladders, a makeshift fence, missing windows, moldy dog food and more.

The problems landed Eddie Brackins in jail for one day. He is charged with having a disorderly house.

“It is disorderly, but it’s all I have,” he said.

“I don’t know if my neighbors called the police. I saw the police,” Jose Roblas said.

Roblas says he isn’t concerned enough to get police involved, but he does want his neighbors to clean the property up.

Brackins told me his grandmother owns the house, but she doesn’t live here.

“I walk so I pick up bikes here and there,” he said. “This is my stuff right now. I lost one storage unit, so I tried to bring what I could here.”

Brackins told me he had a yard sale, but it didn’t help.

Newell asked him about the moldy dog food.

“I don’t feed them that dog food, it got wet so I kind of needed a minute to pick it up to put it in my dumpster,” Brackins said.

Brackins got emotional when he told me he needs help cleaning the property.

He said code enforcement gave him six months to clean the property up, but said he needs all the help he can get to meet that deadline.

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