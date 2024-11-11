Search for missing woman who disappeared from memory care facility enters Day 3

MARIETTA, Ga. — Monday will mark three days in the search for a 89-year-old woman who disappeared from a memory care facility in Marietta.

Patricia Miele hasn’t been seen or heard from since 11 p.m. Friday. She was last seen a the Greenwood Assisted Living and Memory Care facility on Whitlock Avenue.

Marietta police have described her as at-risk because she had been showing recent signs of confusion and was new to the facility.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Sunday night, police gave an update on their search to answer questions that the community has asked.

“Over the last two days, we have utilized a myriad of resources from our department and our law enforcement partners in an effort to safely locate Patricia Miele. As of this post, we are troubled to report she has still not been located,” police wrote.

Marietta police said they have been searching for Miele with the help of Cobb County Sheriff’s Office and Cobb County police department. They have conducted searches on foot, on bicycles and in patrol cars. They have also used drones and K-9 units in their search.

Police said they have search the facility multiple times and interviewed people who may have seen her last.

“We have received specific questions related to video evidence. There is no video surveillance available at or near the memory care facility. To clarify, there is no physical evidence of Patricia leaving the facility. This led us to conduct simultaneous tasks; a full scale ground search, as well as a missing person investigation,” police said.

Anyone who sees Miele is urged to call 911.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group