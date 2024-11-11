Man arrested, charged after 1 dead, 16 injured in Tuskegee mass shooting

TUSKEGEE, ALA. — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced their arrest of a man after Sunday morning’s mass shooting on the campus of Tuskegee University.

Jaquez Myrick, 25, of Montgomery, was found to be in possession of a handgun with a machine gun conversion device, ALEA said. ALEA officials said Myrick was found leaving the scene of the on-campus shooting.

Myrick was arrested and charged federally with the possession of a machine gun.

Law enforcement officials have not said whether Myrick was directly responsible for the shooting.

An 18-year-old was killed and a total of 16 others were injured, with 12 by gunfire, officials said. The victim who died was not a student.

“The parents of this individual have been notified,” a statement from the university read. “Several others including Tuskegee University students were injured and are receiving treatment at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery.”

“Emergency responders, along with campus and local law enforcement, have secured the scene,” the university added. “The Alabama Bureau of Investigations is conducting an active investigation.”

“The university is in the process of completing student accountability and notifying parents. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.”

