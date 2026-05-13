Thousands of counterfeit pills being shipped to Georgia seized

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Federal officers say they stopped thousands of counterfeit pills from making it to Georgia.

The US Customs and Border Protection says 32,000 counterfeit pills were smuggled in from Europe last month. At least 17,000 of the pills were labeled as “tramadol,” a common opioid used to treat moderate to severe pain.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The other tablets were labeled as lorazepam, zolpidem, diazepam and alprazolam or more commonly known by their brands Ativan, Ambien, Valium and Xanax.

Officials say the tablets were being shipped to an address in Spalding County but were labeled as “XOMETRY” and “100 X TSHIRT (GIFT)” to conceal them.

TRENDING STORIES:

US CBP officers in Philadelphia seized the drugs before they made it into Georgia.

“Our primary concerns, especially with illegally imported bulk orders of prescription medicines, are the efficacy and safety of an unapproved medicine, and the serious danger that unapproved medicine pose to the importer’s unwitting victims,” said CBP Philadelphia Port Director Elliott N. Ortiz.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group