KSU head football coach stepping down after 11 years with team

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Brian Bohannon watches the action. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

KENNESAW, Ga. — The Kennesaw State University football team will undergo a significant change as its head football coach stepped down from his position.

The announcement came Sunday afternoon as Brian Bohannon decided to step down as head football coach, “marking the end of a transformative era for the Owls.”

According to the school’s website, Bohannon began his career in March 2013 and was tasked with building a football team from scratch.

“Bohannon embraced the challenge and quickly turned Kennesaw State into the best five-year start-up program in college football history in 2019 with a 48-15 overall record, two Big South Conference championships, three straight appearances in the FCS Playoffs and four playoff victories.”

Bohannon led Kennesaw State to four FCS Playoff appearances.

Channel 2 Sports Anchor Alison Mastrangelo said the Owls are 1-8 with three games left. It’s the team’s first season in the FBS.

With Bohannon’s departure, a nationwide search will commence immediately to find the Owls’ next head football coach.

