GA man allegedly sets neighbors vehicles on fire

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is behind bars after deputies said he shot up and set several vehicles on fire in a Georgia neighborhood.

Bibb County deputies were called to Northridge Drive regarding a domestic dispute involving a man with a gun.

When deputies arrived, they found the man at a neighbor’s home whose vehicles had been doused with gasoline and set on fire.

BCSO said a second neighbor’s vehicle had also been set on fire and a third homeowner’s two vehicles and house were riddled with bullets.

The suspect, whose age and identity was not released, was arrested and booked into the Bibb County Jail.

He’s charged with simple battery (family violence), four counts of arson, two counts of aggravated assault, and criminal damage to property with more charges pending.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicles damaged included a 2023 Nissan Rogue, a 2010 Mercedes-Benz, a 2015 Mercedes-Benz, a 2016 Mercedes-Benz, a 2018 Nissan Rogue, and a 1997 Dodge 1500 pickup truck.

Bibb County firefighters were able to extinguish the car fires.

