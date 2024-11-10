4 shot after fight over gun escalates to gunfire in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA — Four people were shot shortly after midnight on Sunday morning in Atlanta.

Officers were called to a person shot at 925 Conley Road in southeast Atlanta When police arrived, they found a 28-year-old man who had sustained a gunshot wound.

The victim was told police he was near 807 Conley Road in southeast Atlanta when he heard gunshots and sustained his injury.

APD said while at the scene, officers were notified that three other victims with gunshot wounds had arrived at the hospital by private vehicle.

At the hospital, officers found a 23-year-old man, a 44-year-old man, and a 20-year-old man who all had sustained gunshot wounds.

All of the victims were stable. Their identities were not released.

According to Atlanta officials, the victims were at 807 Conley Road, when one of the victims got into a physical fight over a gun with an unknown suspect that escalated to gunfire.

A suspect in the shooting has not been arrested yet and police are continuing their investigation.

