South Fulton mayor says eviction attempt is politically motivated

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — City of South Fulton renters say they were surprised when learning that their neighbor, Mayor Khalid Kamau, is in jeopardy of being evicted from an apartment complex on Bakers Ferry Road.

“You can’t trust someone that can’t keep up their own finances and life to run the city,” said renter Mlyk Williams.

South Fulton residents were split after learning the news about his possible eviction.

“It has nothing to do with his function as a public official; that’s really his private life,” Drew De Man said.

Fulton County court documents show a summons was given to Kamau on March 19 for $1,663.77 for back rent for the month of March.

The mayor told Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln in a statement: “I represent over 200 million Americans for whom an unexpected expense of $1,000 can mean financial catastrophe.”

In February, South Fulton City Council members voted to freeze the mayor’s budget and limit his authority after allegations that he used taxpayer money for international trips and unauthorized purchases for his office.

Lincoln spoke with supporters of Kamau, who said recent attempts to discreet him are politically motivated.

“I think the mayor gets some unjust criticism,” South Fulton resident Mike Johnson said.

The mayor’s position is a part-time position that pays roughly $47,000 a year.

Kamau went on to say in his statement: “I wasn’t expecting to need a legal team when I announced my re-election plans in January, but I guess that’s the way the political game is played now.”

“Who needs to know? It’s not affecting the function of the government, and at a time when a lot of people are facing evictions, it’s very expensive to live in America right now,” De Man said.

The Fulton County Marshall’s Office said this case is going through the dispossessory process, and a judge has not yet signed off on executing the eviction.

