Community staple, drug store on fire in Forsyth County, investigation underway

Goodson Drug Company fire Capt. Jason Shivers with FCFD says the fire is under control and other surrounding buildings on the square are not involved.

CUMMING, Ga. — Forsyth County Fire Department is on scene of a fire at Goodson Drug Company on the square in downtown Cumming, officials tell Channel 2 Action News.

Capt. Jason Shivers with FCFD says the fire is under control and other surrounding buildings on the square are not involved.

Anyone traveling near the downtown area, you are encouraged to find another route as all traffic is being diverted away from the area.

We have a Channel 2 Action News reporter and photographer headed to the scene and will provide more information on WSB Tonight at 11.

