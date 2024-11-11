Community staple, drug store on fire in Forsyth County, investigation underway

CUMMING, Ga. — Forsyth County Fire Department is on scene of a fire at Goodson Drug Company on the square in downtown Cumming, officials tell Channel 2 Action News.

Capt. Jason Shivers with FCFD says the fire is under control and other surrounding buildings on the square are not involved.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Anyone traveling near the downtown area, you are encouraged to find another route as all traffic is being diverted away from the area.

We have a Channel 2 Action News reporter and photographer headed to the scene and will provide more information on WSB Tonight at 11.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group