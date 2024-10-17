First payments go out to those impacted by the Biolab fire as lawyers stress to be cautious

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — People lined up all day outside the newly opened Community Assistance Center in Conyers.

Biolab said they set up the center to help the residents and businesses impacted by a fire at their plant on Sept. 29.

Many residents spent hours waiting in line, but many who got appointments left with a check to compensate them for issues caused by the fire.

“I see they are passing out checks. So, hopefully, they will be helping people who are in need critically,” Jalisa Ayewa said.

Channel 2 saw several residents unable to get meetings on Wednesday.

Biolab says that residents or business owners must first call 678-301-2359 to establish their claim before showing up to the meeting because the center had filled all of their appointment availabilities.

Donna Mercer said she spent four hours on the phone to establish her claim but was able to get an appointment.

“Everybody was pleasant, everybody was nice, everybody was able to work with us,” Mercer said.

Mercer said she got roughly triple the amount she expected to be offered.

Every resident that Channel 2′s Michael Doudna spoke with who had a meeting on Wednesday was offered at least $1,000.

The compensation varied greatly based on the costs each person incurred.

“I don’t know for anyone else, but for myself and other people I talked to, we are more than happy,” Mercer said.

However, attorneys representing people in one of the numerous class action lawsuits warn residents to be careful.

“And we want to make sure everyone understands those rights so they don’t sign them away,” a lawyer said during a 6 p.m. virtual town hall focused on a filed class action lawsuit.

Attorneys at the town hall said Biolab representatives have promised to not force anyone to waive their rights to sue, but advised clients to be careful with what they sign or any evidence they hand over.

Channel 2 heard from multiple people who got checks that they were not asked to sign anything.

Lawyers for one of the class action lawsuits did say compensation taken today could be taken out of a future payout.

