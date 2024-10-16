Judge refuses initial verdict in Sweet 16 shooting that killed 2 teens in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A jury had reached a verdict against three people who are accused of being involved in a shooting at a Douglas County Sweet 16 party, but the judge refused it and sent them back to deliberate.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones is inside the courtroom and said that the judge refused the verdict that came back because the forms were not filled out properly.

The jury is deciding whether or not to convict Timothy Coleman Jr, Kingston Cottman, and Tahkel Beverly Smart for the murders of 15-year-old Samuel Moon and 14-year-old Aj’anaye Hill last year.

All three defendants face life without parole if convicted.

Stay with WSBTV.com and tune in to Channel 2 Action News starting at 3 p.m. for the latest on this developing story.

RELATED STORIES:

©2024 Cox Media Group