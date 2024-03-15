Parents of teens killed at Sweet 16 party furious 2 suspects are being released from jail

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The parents of two teens killed at a Sweet 16 party in Douglas County are furious that two brothers arrested in their deaths are being released from jail.

The shooting happened at a party on Talkeetna Road. Ajanaye Hill, 14, and Samuel Moon, 15, were both killed. Eight other people were shot.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was in the courtroom in Douglas County where Hill and Moon’s parents wanted twin suspects Chase and Chance McDowell to face serious time.

The McDowells were two of six suspects arrested in connection to the shooting.

Prosecutors dropped murder charges against the brothers, saying they had no significant role in the deadly shooting.

Still, the victims’ parents were very upset.

Carlene Johnson’s son was one of the eight teens injured at the party.

“I’m so mad at you guys. You guys almost took my son away,” Johnson said. “I’m disgusted. I’m disappointed. I’m shaken.”

Johnson asked the court to give the McDowell brothers the maximum sentence.

Beverly Lafluer, who was Moon’s mother, also wanted the brothers to face serious time.

“Chance, Chase, you took my heart. Soul,” Lafluer said.

Prosecutors said evidence showed the brothers played a lesser role than the five others charged with murder in the case.

“Chase and Chance McDowell did not come nor leave with them,” Prosecutor Victoria Hicks said.

Prosecutors struck a plea deal where Chance received 12-months-time served for obstruction. Chase received 10 years probation for aggravated assault.

That didn’t sit well with the victims’ families.

“Your honor, I implore you to reconsider this deal and do not let criminals out to freely live on this earth,” Lefluer said.

Judge McClain said his hands were tied, as the state makes charging decisions. Both brothers apologized to the victims and their families.

Chance McDowell got emotional on the stand.

“And I’m truly sorry,” he said. “I’m truly sorry for real. I didn’t want nobody to die that day.”

