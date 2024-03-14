Local

5 Georgia restaurants ranked in the top 100 of seafood restaurants of Yelp

By WSBTV.com News Staff

A group of Georgia restaurants are being recognized for being among the best seafood joints in the United States, according to a recent Yelp ranking of the top 100 restaurants.

Yelp identified businesses under the seafood category on its platform and ranked them based on a number of factors.

These factors included the volume of ratings and reviews in the last two-plus decades.

The five Georgia established mentioned included the following:

  • 8. Mr. Shuck’s Seafood in Brunswick
  • 22. Albany Fish Company in Albany
  • 61. Atlanta Highway Seafood Market in Gainesville
  • 92. Chive Sea Bar & Lounge in Savannah
  • 93. Sundae Cafe in Tybee Island.

