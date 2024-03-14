Atlanta Falcons

Sources: Atlanta Falcons trading quarterback Desmond Ridder to Arizona Cardinals

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons are trading quarterback Desmond Ridder to the Arizona Cardinals for wide receiver Rondale Moore, sources tell Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein.

The team signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year contract earlier this week, making Ridder expendable.

Atlanta drafted Ridder out of Cincinnati in Round 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Ridder started 17 games for the Falcons across the last two seasons, throwing 14 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Although he had some positive moments, costly turnovers and stretches of inaccuracy plagued Ridder in 2023.

In Moore, the Falcons are getting a speedy offensive weapon who has 135 catches and four touchdowns across his first three NFL seasons.

At 5 feet 7 inches, Moore is one of the shortest players in the NFL.

