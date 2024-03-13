Kirk Cousins officially signed as Falcons’ next quarterback

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons officially have a new quarterback.

Kirk Cousins has officially been signed by the team, the organization announced Wednesday as the new league year began.

Channel 2 sports anchor Alison Mastrangelo was at the Falcons facilities in Flowery Branch as the team announced the deal.

Falcons make it official. Kirk Cousins passed his physical. https://t.co/bJbjtHKc2U — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) March 13, 2024

[PHOTOS: Atlanta Falcons’ new quarterback Kirk Cousins through the years]

Cousins’ agent, Mike McCartney, announced Monday on X that Cousins and the Falcons have agreed to a four-year deal.

A NFL league source told Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein that Cousins’ deal with the Falcons is believed to be a guaranteed $45 million in Year 1 and Year 2 and $10 million in Year 3.

The source said it’s believed there are no guarantees in the fourth year.

RELATED STORIES:

Cousins, 35, became a free agent on Monday after he decided not to resign with the Minnesota Vikings.

He brings with him 12 years of NFL experience with the Washington Commanders and the Vikings.

He made the Pro Bowl four times, most recently in 2022.

During that same season, he tied the NFL record for most game-winning drives in a single season, which was previously held by former University of Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford.

The veteran quarterback has ties to metro Atlanta. His wife, Julie, grew up in the north Fulton area.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

IN RELATED NEWS:

Historians, former NFL players discuss diversity, after Falcons hire 1st full time Black coach

©2023 Cox Media Group