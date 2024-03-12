Fans share mixed feelings about Atlanta Falcons’ new quarterback Kirk Cousins

ATLANTA — The NFL season is months away, but fans in Atlanta are in a frenzy after the team signed quarterback Kirk Cousins. Many fans think Cousins can not only help the team win but help boost the economy.

Channel 2s Tom Jones spoke to fans outside Mercedes Benz Stadium.

They chanted, “A-T-L. A-T-L. A-T-L. Let’s go, Falcons. Let’s go.”

They were in a frenzy over Cousins’ signing.

Not far away, Keisha Burns, who calls herself the original Bird Lady, also was in a joyful mood.

“We ready baby. Welcome Kirk Cousins. We here baby,” she chanted.

It seemed most Falcons fans were excited about Cousins joining the team. One fan, playing off Cousins’ last name, is already claiming the quarterback as a family member.

“As of right now, Kirk is my first cousin,” Big Low Kuntry joked.

The Falcons had poor quarterback play last season.

“I stopped watching,” fan Mark McKelvy said.

Now that Cousins is here, he says that’s going to change.

“I can watch. This is gonna be fun,” McKelvy said.

Burns says Cousins’ signing has her super-excited.

“This is a fresh start for us. Kirk Cousins. He’s seasoned. He’s a pro bowler,” Burns said.

Some fans say they see the team’s fortunes turning around with a new head coach and Cousins.

“We’re excited. We want to win. That’s all we want to do is win. Welcome Kirk Cousins,” fan Gisele Landers-Smith said.

Superfan Vincent Coakley says if all goes well, with the weapons Cousins has, we will see excitement return-- not just with the Falcons, but in the city.

“Winning will boost the morale. We’ll get the fan participation. Ticket sales will go up,” he said.

With Cousins onboard, some see the play-offs in the team’s future. One fan had this advice for Cousins.

“Hey, man. Stay out of Magic City. Eat the lemon pepper wings and be nice to the people,” he joked.

Some fans admit they wanted hometown product quarterback Justin Fields and some are concerned about Cousins’ coming off an injury. But fans say they are very optimistic about this signing. And they can’t wait for the season to start.

