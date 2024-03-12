2 Ga. teens killed, 2 critically injured in crash, deputies say

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. — Two Georgia teens were killed and two more were injured in a crash near Savannah, according to the Tombs County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened early Saturday morning on GA Highway 130 West.

Tombs County deputies responded to a 911 call about a crash and found a wrecked Dodge Charger on the side of the highway.

Brooke Williamson, 18, of Oak Park, and Kyle Jackson, 19, of Lyons, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Caleb Howell, 19, of Odem, and Lauren Wilcher, 18, of Uvalda, were both taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Their current conditions have not been released.

Investigators determined that the car left the road and hit a pine tree. Deputies did not say who was driving the car or if that person is facing any charges.

The Georgia State Patrol is still investigating the crash.

Williamson was a senior at Swainsboro High School and sang in her choir at church.

“Brooke will be remembered for her strong will and fierce soul. She was the baby of her parents’ children,” family members wrote in an obituary.

Jackson graduated from Coastal Plains Charter High School in 2023.

“Kyle enjoyed duck hunting, the ‘car and truck scene,’ and riding four-wheelers. He was a self-proclaimed ‘social media star,’ was funny and charming, was family oriented and loved spending time with his family and friend,” family wrote in Jackson’s obituary.

