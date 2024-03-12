Worker dies after dropping AirPods, getting pinned under conveyor at Ga. golf cart plant

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — WARNING: Some may find the details in this report graphic.

A contract worker at a golf cart company plant in Georgia died after a co-worker says she got caught under a conveyor trying to pick up AirPods.

The accident happened Friday at the Club Car plant off Washington Road. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 21-year-old Alyssa Drinkard of Grovetown.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2 Action News obtained the incident report with details surrounding Drinkard’s death.

Her co-worker told deputies that Drinkard dropped her AirPods under a conveyor belt. When she went to pick them up, she got caught in the conveyor belt chain and became pinned under the machine, according to the report.

The co-worker called maintenance to shut the machine down and take it apart. The report stated that when EMS and firefighters arrived, Drinkard was not breathing and they cut the metal frame to pull her out.

TRENDING STORIES:

Once they got her out, paramedics rushed Drinkard, who still had a pulse, to a nearby hospital. The sheriff’s office told WJBF that she died from her injuries Saturday morning.

Club Cart released the following statement to Augusta area news outlets.

“On Friday evening, a contract labor worker experienced a critical injury while working at our main manufacturing facility in Evans. First responders were immediately notified, and we thank them for their quick response to provide medical care and transportation to the hospital where the worker unfortunately later passed away. Our sincere condolences and thoughts are with the family, friends and all impacted by this loss. We are working with authorities and the contractor in an investigation to determine the facts about what led to the incident.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

‘My pride and joy:’ Mother mourns death of 4-year-old daughter killed in Mall of Georgia parking lot

©2023 Cox Media Group