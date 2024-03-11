‘My pride and joy:’ Mother mourns death of 4-year-old daughter killed in Mall of Georgia parking lot

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County mother is mourning her daughter after police say a driver hit and killed her and injured two others in the Mall of Georgia parking lot on Sunday.

Abigail Hernandez, 4, died Sunday after a driver in a pickup truck hit her, her 7-year-old sister, and their dad as they walked in the parking lot in front of Dick’s Sporting Goods.

The pre-schooler was taken to a hospital immediately after the crash but didn’t survive. Her middle name was Joy, and her mom says joy is what she loved to spread to everyone she was around.

“I’m just going to miss her so much,” said Marina Hernandez, Abby’s mother. “She was my pride and joy.”

Abigail, her older sister, and their dad were out at the Mall of Georgia Sunday getting uniforms for Abby’s sister’s baseball game, according to their mom.

It was just after 4 p.m. when Gwinnett police say a driver in a pickup truck hit all three as they walked in the parking lot. The 18-year-old driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with the police.

“He took them to the store and like I could have never imagined that was going to happen,” Hernandez said.

Her oldest daughter and the girls’ father were released from the hospital the same day with minor injuries.

Abby’s aunt said the family has rallied around Abby’s parents as they deal with the unthinkable.

“Hug and hold on to your loved ones,” said Lauren Paz. “Because the thinkable can happen when you don’t think it will.”

The community has rallied too as they raised more than $20,000 for Hernandez’s family.

Abby’s mother said she doesn’t have all the answers but she’s thankful for the support.

“It makes my heart feel a little bit better that, you know, that they care,” she said. “I just want everyone to never forget her.”

No criminal charges have been filed. Abby’s family is asking anyone with information about the crash to contact Gwinnett County Police.

