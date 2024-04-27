DeKalb County high school teacher placed on leave after ‘serious’ accusations

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A high school teacher in DeKalb County is on administrative leave, district officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.
DeKalb County school district officials say “serious” accusations have been made against a teacher at Chamblee High School. They did not comment on the nature of those allegations.
The teacher’s identity has not been released.
They say the teacher is on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
A spokesperson released a statement that read,
The DeKalb County School District (DCSD) acknowledges recent allegations against an employee at Chamblee High School. Due to the serious nature of the accusations, the employee was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.
DCSD is committed to preserving the integrity of the ongoing investigation. No further statements will be made until it is concluded.
