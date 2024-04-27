Someone opened fire on a Ga. home overnight. Now a woman inside is dead.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Troup County are searching for the person or people who killed a woman overnight.

Investigators say they received a call about a woman being shot at a home on Teaver Road at 2:11 a.m. Less than two minutes later, first responders arrived at the home.

When they got inside, they found Taneshia Bridges, 41, suffering from a gunshot wound and not breathing.

Bridges was taken to the Wellstar West Georgia Emergency Department where she later died.

Detectives say they found several shell casings outside the home, which they say means the shooter or shooters were outside the home when they fired.

At the time of the shooting, another adult woman and a small child were inside the home with Bridges. Neither of them was injured.

Deputies have not released any details on possible motives or suspects.

Anyone with details that could assist the investigation should call Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

