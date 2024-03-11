Kirk Cousins agrees to 4-year deal with Atlanta Falcons, agent says

ATLANTA — It looks like the Atlanta Falcons went and got their veteran starting quarterback.

Kirk Cousins and the Falcons have agreed to a 4-year deal, his agent Mike McCartney announced Monday on X. The Falcons have not confirmed the deal.

A NFL league source told Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein that Cousins deal with the Falcons is believed to be a guaranteed $45 million in Year 1 and Year 2 and $10 million in Year 3.

The source said it’s believed there are no guarantees in the fourth year.

Cousins became a free agent on Monday after he decided not to resign with the Minnesota Vikings.

The veteran quarterback has ties to metro Atlanta. His wife, Julie, grew up in the north Fulton area.

The quarterback situation was a top priority for the Falcons this offseason.

At the NFL combine earlier this month, Atlanta general manager Terry Fontenot said he was open to adding a quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft or a veteran in free agency.

“People know that the quarterback is a priority for us. But there’s so many options, it’d be a little tougher if there weren’t a lot of really good options. Again, whether you’re talking about veterans, whether you’re talking about the players in this college draft, there’s a lot of really good options,” Fontenot said.

The Falcons opted to go with the 35-year-old Cousins, who brings with him 12 years of NFL experience with the Washington Commanders and the Vikings.

He made the Pro Bowl four times, most recently in 2022.

During that same season, he tied the NFL record for most game-winning drives in a single season, which was previously held by former University of Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford.

