NFL Combine: Falcons coach gives honest response about QB situation, GM discusses draft options

INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday marks Day 1 of the NFL Combine in Indianapolis as coaches and general managers get an closer look at their draft options. This year’s combine is also the first major event for the new Atlanta Falcons head coach.

Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein will be reporting live from the combine for Channel 2 Action News throughout the week.

Falcons new head coach Raheem Morris, who was hired last month, and general manager Terry Fontenot spoke for over an hour at the combine on Tuesday.

While they said very little, the clear focus was on the team’s quarterback situation. When he was asked about it, Morris gave an honest response.

“If we had better quarterback play last year in Atlanta, I might not be standing here,” Morris told the crowd of reporters.

This is the fourth NFL Combine for Fontenot, who spoke like a true veteran on how the team could move up, down or stay at No. 8.

When it comes to the team’s quarterback, Fontenot says he is open to anything and everything, whether it’s adding a veteran via free agency or a rookie in the upcoming NFL Draft.

“People know that the quarterback is a priority for us. But there’s so many options, it’d be a little tougher if there weren’t a lot of really good options. Again, whether you’re talking about veterans, whether you’re talking about the players in this college draft, there’s a lot of really good options,” Fontenot said.

“So that’s why I wouldn’t say that I feel like we’re in a bad leverage spot,” he added.

Morris is pumped for the combine and upcoming draft as well. He says his staff is in lock step with Fontenot and the front office.

Everyone agrees: the success of the team relies on choosing the right starting quarterback.

