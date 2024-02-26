Hawks star Trae Young to miss nearly a month after hand surgery

ATLANTA — Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young is set to miss nearly a month after the team announced he would undergo surgery on his hand.

Young injured his left hand during Friday’s loss to the Toronto Raptors. He will reportedly have surgery Tuesday and be re-evaluated in four weeks.

The three-time All-Star, Young, is averaging 26.4 points and 10.8 assists this season.

Without Young, fellow guard Dejounte Murray and Bogdanović will be among those tasked with upping the scoring load.

In the team’s first game without Young, the Hawks won 109-92 against the Orlando Magic on Sunday.

At 25-32, the Hawks are currently in the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference.

