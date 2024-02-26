21-year-old shot to death near Georgia State University campus, police say

ATLANTA — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened outside an apartment complex near Georgia State University.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News that on Sunday at 12:41 p.m., officers received reports of a person shot on Piedmont Avenue NE outside an apartment complex.

When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Police confirmed that the shooting did not appear to have happened on the GSU campus.

No one has been taken into custody at this time.

TRENDING STORIES:

The investigation is ongoing.

The following is a statement from university officials regarding the investigation:

“Atlanta Police are investigating a fight between two groups that quickly escalated into gunfire near the RaceTrac service station around 12:30 p.m. this afternoon. One of the people involved in the fight was struck by gunfire and killed. None of the parties involved have been identified as GSU students or staff. The off-duty police officer added earlier this year inside the RaceTrac was on the scene and responded immediately.

Our campus leadership and public safety officers send our sympathy and condolences to the family of the victims. While the individuals involved were not affiliated with the university, we know these acts of violence affect us all, especially those that happen in close proximity to our campus facilities. Just after the incident, I debriefed with leadership at the RaceTrac and with city leadership, and our GSU Chief of Police maintains close contact with the Atlanta Police Department. We have made recent enhancements that added more officer monitoring and cameras, reoriented our building entrances and provided staff training, and we will assess this incident to make more impactful changes. We will continue to make strides in enhancing and defining our campus and securing our spaces. You have my commitment in continuing our proactive safety operations and to keeping our entire community informed.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Uber driver, 17-year-old passenger hurt after driving into shooting on DeKalb road, police say









©2023 Cox Media Group