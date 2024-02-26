Cause of death for College football player from Cobb County released

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The cause of death of a football player from Cobb County who collapsed during a workout at his South Carolina college has been released.

In early Feb., Furman University officials said senior Bryce Stanfield of Acworth collapsed on the field during a morning workout in Paladin Stadium. He died two days later.

University officials told Channel 2 Action News that Stanfield’s cause of death was a pulmonary embolism.

According to the Mayo Clinic, a pulmonary embolism is a blood clot that blocks and stops blood flow to an artery in the lung. Since one or more clots block blood flow to the lungs, a pulmonary embolism can be deadly.

“The university extends its heartfelt condolences to Bryce’s family and friends in this time of profound loss. The entire Furman community is deeply affected at times like these, and it’s important that we offer each other support and seek help if we need it,” President Davis said in a letter sent out to the Furman community.

Stanfield was studying health sciences at Furman and being on the university’s football team. The university said his Bachelor of Science degree was conferred on the morning of his death in a small private ceremony.

“Bryce Stanfield was known for his ‘mega-watt’ smile and as someone who ‘lifted up the room when he was there.’ Bryce was a beautiful soul, a loving son, a loyal friend, a tremendous teammate, and a great student. He was ‘ELITE’ and ‘UNCOMMON’. He will be dearly missed but will be remembered in our hearts forever,” his parents wrote in his obituary.

According to Furman University’s athletics page, Stanfield attended Harrison High School in Kennesaw, where he played football before joining his college team.

The university says he planned on attending dental school after graduating from Furman and enjoyed reading to children at local schools.

