College football player from Cobb County dies days after collapsing during workout

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A football player from Cobb County has died two days after he collapsed during a workout at his South Carolina college.

Furman University President Elizabeth Davis confirmed that Bryce Stanfield passed away on Friday afternoon.

University officials said on Wednesday morning, junior health sciences Bryce Stanfield, of Acworth, collapsed on the field during a morning workout in Paladin Stadium.

He was quickly taken to the hospital and placed on life support.

His Bachelor of Science degree was conferred on Friday morning in a small private ceremony, the university said.

“The university extends its heartfelt condolences to Bryce’s family and friends in this time of profound loss. The entire Furman community is deeply affected at times like these, and it’s important that we offer each other support and seek help if we need it,” President Davis said in a letter sent out to the Furman community.

According to Furman University’s athletics page, Stanfield attended Harrison High School in Kennesaw, where he played football before joining his college team.

The university says he planned on attending dental school after graduating from Furman and enjoyed reading to children at local schools.

Officials have not provided details of what led to Stanfield’s emergency.

