College football player from Cobb County hospitalized after suffering medical emergency on field

ATLANTA — A South Carolina college football player from Cobb County has been hospitalized after officials say he suffered a medical emergency on the field.

Furman University officials said on Wednesday morning, senior Bryce Stanfield, of Acworth, collapsed on the field during a morning workout in Paladin Stadium.

“The thoughts and prayers of Furman’s entire football program and university community are with Bryce and his family at this time,” Furman University Head Football Coach Clay Hendrix said.

Officials have not provided details of what led to Stanfield’s emergency.

Stanfield is a defensive tackle and health sciences major.

According to Furman University’s athletics page, Stanfield attended Harrison High School in Kennesaw, where he played football before joining his college team.

