Hawks forward Saddiq Bey out for the season, source confirms to Channel 2

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Saddiq Bey injury Atlanta Hawks forward Saddiq Bey (41) holds his leg after he was injured during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans PelicansSunday, March 10, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) (John Bazemore/AP)

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks will be without forward Saddiq Bey for the rest of the season.

A NBA league source confirmed to Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein that Bey tore his left ACL in the Hawks 116-103 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The injury will end the season for Bey, who is set to become a restricted free agent this summer.

Bey started in 51 out of 63 games he has played for Atlanta, averaging 13.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

The Hawks are already hurt without star guard Trae Young, who had surgery on his left hand last month. Young will be re-evaluated in a few weeks.

Atlanta is currently 10th in the Eastern Conference standings with 29-35 record. The Hawks are going on a 5-game road trip out west starting on Wednesday.

