‘Can I cancel it?:’ Cobb County rideshare driver arrested with passenger still in his car

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — One passenger’s ride to a destination ended quickly after his rideshare driver was arrested,.

On Feb. 19, while Cobb County officers were traveling on Cumberland Parkway and Mount Wilkinson Parkway they received a Flock notification on a white 2019 Jeep Cherokee with a wanted person.

Video footage shows the moment police continued to follow the vehicle onto Cobb Parkway, conducting a traffic stop on the vehicle. Police learned the driver was conducting a rideshare service.

Cobb officials said the wanted suspect was charged with aggravated assault.

Body camera footage shows when an officer conversed with the passenger.

“Call another Uber right now,” the office said.

“Well, can I cancel it,” the passenger asked.

The officer answered, “Oh yeah, you can cancel it. You definitely ain’t paying for this one man.”

The suspect’s age and identity were not released.

