SNAKES! As temperatures warm, sheriff’s office warns of rattlers slithering through Georgia

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Watch out! Georgia sheriff’s office warns residents to watch for snakes in their yards.

With warm weather on the rise, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be careful where they walk.

Recently, the BCSO Animal Enforcement Officer Rebecca Galeazzo removed a timber rattlesnake from a resident’s yard.

Authorities said the snake was unharmed and taken back into the wild far away from humans.

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, timber rattlesnakes are found throughout Georgia, except for a few locations in the extreme southwestern corner.

Officials said the timber rattlesnake is a larger and commonly encountered snake. They prefer wooded, undisturbed areas—especially mixed pine-hardwood forests. The snakes are also often found in the area of old homesites and barns.

The sheriff’s office said if you encounter a venomous snake, simply back away and leave it alone.

