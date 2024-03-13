Local

Atlanta Falcons sign wide receiver Darnell Mooney to 3-year-contract

By Leo Tochterman, WSBTV.com

Las Vegas Raiders v Chicago Bears CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 22: Darnell Mooney #11 of the Chicago Bears carries the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of the game at Soldier Field on October 22, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) (Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons have signed free agent wide receiver Darnell Mooney to a 3-year contract, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Mooney’s contract is worth up to $39 million across three years.

This move comes days after the team signed quarterback Kirk Cousins to a 4-year contract.

Spending his first four seasons, with the Chicago Bears, Mooney will be an explosive, deep threat for Cousins.

Mooney’s best season with the Bears came in 2021 when he had 81 catches and 1,055 yards.

Mooney slots in as the Falcons’ No. 2 receiver behind 2022 first-round pick Drake London.

The Falcons still have some cap space to make further moves this offseason.

