Atlanta Falcons sign wide receiver Darnell Mooney to 3-year-contract

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons have signed free agent wide receiver Darnell Mooney to a 3-year contract, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Mooney’s contract is worth up to $39 million across three years.

This move comes days after the team signed quarterback Kirk Cousins to a 4-year contract.

Spending his first four seasons, with the Chicago Bears, Mooney will be an explosive, deep threat for Cousins.

Mooney’s best season with the Bears came in 2021 when he had 81 catches and 1,055 yards.

Mooney slots in as the Falcons’ No. 2 receiver behind 2022 first-round pick Drake London.

The Falcons still have some cap space to make further moves this offseason.

