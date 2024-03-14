Georgia’s first ‘waterslide coaster’ to open at Lake Lanier this spring

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Margaritaville at Lake Lanier Islands is taking the first steps in building the state’s first “waterslide coaster,” which will open as part of its new Fins Up Water Park this summer.

The water park held a ceremony Wednesday to welcome breaking ground on the new ride. Officials announced they “got to sign some steel” on the Apocalypso, which will be the centerpiece of a tower with four new slides.

“This monumental investment marks the most significant expansion of Margaritaville at Lanier Islands in decades, adding Georgia’s largest waterslide complex to the water park, boasting an impressive 15 slides in total in 2024,” park officials wrote.

The ride will have the largest “blasterango drop” in the U.S., which sends up and downhill at an average speed of 30 mph.

Three more slides will lead from the same tower, Serpentine Storm, Dreamsicle Dive and Mango Mania, which is meant for younger riders.

“This blockbuster tower of slides, featuring Georgia’s first waterslide coaster, will be an epic addition to Margaritaville at Lanier Islands,” said “Bucky” Perry, Vice President of Margaritaville at Lanier Islands. “For those seeking an escape and a nonstop day of high-speed intensity thrills and family fun, Margaritaville at Lanier Islands is the place to be.”

The park is set to open on May 4.

