6 more arrested in scheme to steal money through false settlement claims, Ga. deputies say

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Six more people have been arrested in an investigation into a conspiracy to steal funds from a pre-settlement company.

Last week, Bibb County sheriff officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Isis Anderson, Leviticus Blash, Jayvean Cummings, Latisha McCrary, Devontae Shivers, and Calvin West in connection to the scheme to steal money from Elite Pre-Settlement LLC.

None of their charges have been specified.

According to the reports, the representatives claimed their company had many undisclosed funds stolen “by fraudulent means.”

Authorities discovered that 37-year-old Jennifer Croom Denton, a former Ken Nugent Law Firm employee, made false settlement claims to obtain checks from the pre-settlement company.

Investigators added that multiple individuals also made fake settlement claims to obtain checks.

Officials said the individuals cashed the fraudulently obtained checks.

In November, over 20 people, including Denton, were arrested in the investigation.

Authorities have not said if there will be any additional arrests.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

