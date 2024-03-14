Crews working apartment fire with entrapment in Gwinnett County, officials say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Crews are investigating an apartment fire with an entrapment.
Gwinnett County fire officials told Channel 2 Action News that crews got reports of a fire at the Park on Sweetwater apartments on Sweetwater Road.
NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene and saw a large number of fire trucks and police officers in the complex’s parking lot.
Officials have not said what caused the fire.
The fire remains under investigation.
We have a reporter and photographer heading to the scene. LIVE updates on Channel 2 Action News and WSBTV.com
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man walks into metro Popeyes with gunshot wound; 2 found shot in parking lot nearby, police say
- This Georgia city wants to pay you more than $7,000 to move there
- ‘General Hospital’ actress Robyn Bernard found dead in ‘open field’
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group