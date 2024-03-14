3 people shot near busy Henry County shopping plaza, police investigating

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Stockbridge Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they are investigating a shooting.

Police confirmed there are three gunshot victims.

They have not commented on the victims’ conditions.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News App for alerts as news breaks]

It happened near a shopping area on Wednesday night.

Channel 2 Action News crews are headed to the scene for more details. Get the latest on WSBTV.com and WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

Police have not offered any details on what led up to the shooting.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Family, strangers grieve 3-year-old’s murder in Athens

©2023 Cox Media Group