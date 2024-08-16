Sister of 15-year-old killed at sweet 16 party blasts defendant who bragged about murder in court

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The sister of one of two teens killed in a mass shooting outside a sweet sixteen birthday party last year scolded a defendant in court for bragging about killing someone.

The shooting happened on March 5, 2023, in Douglas County. Prosecutors said that five alleged gang members showed up at the party, started a fight and when someone tried to break it up, they began shooting into the crowd.

Two teens, 14-year-old Ajanaye Hill and 15-year-old Samuel Moon were killed and eight other teenagers were injured.

Two of the defendants accused in the deadly shooting took plea deals and avoided a trial.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was at the Douglas County Courthouse Friday, where loved ones of the victims told the defendants who took plea deals what was taken from them.

Moon’s sister was enraged after hearing one defendant brag about killing someone that night.

“Your mom is out there crying causing a spectacle because she raised a murderer. And you bragged,” Catherine LaFleur said.

Moon’s aunt, Marissa LaFleur-Fonda, also addressed the defendants.

“We had a family, and you broke it. And nothing will ever be the same,” LaFleur-Fonda said.

Hill’s mother said losing her daughter has left her with everlasting pain.

“I have a hole in my heart,” Chanell White said. “I can’t sleep. I don’t eat.”

Noah Bradley pled guilty to aggravated assault for his role and received 20 years to serve five.

Michael Williams pled guilty to murder and received life without parole.

Williams apologized to the victims’ families.

“I know I can’t give y’all them lives back But I do want to apologize and give my condolences to the ones that’s hurting right now,” Williams said.

Moon’s mother said the shooting was senseless.

“May the devil have no mercy on their souls,” Beverly LaFleur said.

Two other defendants were in court Friday and rejected plea deals. Those two and another defendant will face trial in September.

Two other defendants, twin bothers Chance and Chase McDowell, pled guilty to lesser roles earlier this year.

