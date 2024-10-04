BioLab Fire: US Chemical Safety Board investigating BioLab fire, sends crew to Rockdale County

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board said it has sent a team to Rockdale County to investigate that fire at the BioLab facility that has caused a chemical plume that has impacted the metro area for days.

The fire started early Sunday morning, burning the building to the ground and causing chlorine, chloramine, and chlorine compounds to be released into the air.

The Georgia Poison Control Center said it has had hundreds of calls come in from people experiencing issues with the chlorine smell in the air.

“We are sending investigators to the site to determine the cause of this dangerous incident and the safety gaps at the facility that allowed this huge fire to occur. Tens of thousands of people have been put potentially at risk by this catastrophe,” CSB Chairperson Steve Owens said in a news release.

The agency said this is not the first time that it has investigated the BioLab facility in Rockdale County.

“In September 2020, the CSB investigated a chemical reaction and decomposition at the facility which released a plume of hazardous chemicals, including chlorine, that exposed Bio-Lab personnel and nine firefighters to dangerous fumes. Surrounding businesses in the area were evacuated, and a portion of Interstate 20 near the facility was closed for six hours,” the agency said.

The CSB has also investigated BioLab’s facility in Westlake, Louisiana after “a chemical reaction and decomposition initiated a fire and released a large plume of hazardous gases, including toxic chlorine, into the air.”

It released its final report in April 2023, where it addressed issues at both the Westlake and Conyers facilities.

“Bio-Lab experienced serious delays in responding to the... fire due to an inadequate and largely nonfunctional fire protection system and the absence of automated sprinkler systems,” the report said.

“Among the recommendations in the report, the CSB’s called on federal regulators to increase their oversight of hazards associated with reactive chemicals,” CSB said.

Several community groups and lawmakers have called for the BioLab facility to be closed.

“The toxic chemicals released from BioLab have poisoned our air and forced our families in Rockdale to shelter in place. When are we going to be able to open our windows and step outside? Why are we living like this?” said Black Futurist Group founder Devin Barrington-Ward.

Rep. Hank Johnson of Atlanta joined the group in calling for the plant’s shutdown.

“The public’s health, safety and well-being are all at issue. This plant has a history of non-compliance with state rules and regulations. In addition to being a local catastrophe, it’s spread to become a regional catastrophe,” said Rep. Johnson.

Gov. Brian Kemp was asked what possible punitive action should be taken against the plant.

“I would just refer you to EPD or EPA for any enforcement actions. I mean, they have the leverage to do that, if there are violations, that is what they do. They don’t need direction from me on that,” Kemp said this week.

BioLab released a statement saying the top priority is community safety and that air quality is being monitored at the plant site and in the community.

