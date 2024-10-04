BioLab Fire: Rockdale superintendent explains decision to go to virtual learning next week

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — As cleanup from the BioLab fire continues in Rockdale County, that district’s school superintendent is giving more insight into his decision to go to virtual learning for the beginning of next week.

In a statement, Dr. Terry Oatts said:

“We have been closely monitoring the environmental impact of the cleanup efforts of the BioLab fire. Thankfully, our school system was on a scheduled break this week; however, we did adjust some field trips, extracurricular competitions and practices. Additionally, we reverted to a remote work schedule for staff. As we prepare to return next week from the break, we realize that cleanup efforts continue at the site of the fire. As officials have stated, the air quality is unlikely to cause harm to most people; however, there are some people who may be affected by the chemical plume if they are in its direct path. Due to changing wind directions and other weather conditions, it is difficult to predict exactly where the plume will travel and for how long.

“Due to this uncertainty and in the interest of prioritizing the safety and well-being of our students and staff, I have made the decision to change to Independent Learning Days for Monday, October 7th, Tuesday, October 8th, and Wednesday, October 9th. School-based support staff and Central Office staff will also continue to work remotely. Our buildings will remain closed, and district and school activities on these days will be rescheduled. We have not been given a timeline for the completion of the cleanup, but we hope that we are able to resume normal operations later next week. We will continue to monitor their progress with cleanup and the environmental impact as it relates to school operations.”

Channel 2 Action News has reported on the chemical plume that continues to float over the site after a fire broke out at the BioLab facility on Sunday, destroying the building.

The plume continues to dissipate but shifts with the direction of the wind.

County officials said that chlorines, chloramine and chlorine compounds were released into the air from the fire.

Dr. Lynn Paxton, interim health director for the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale health district, said those chemicals can cause irritation of the skin and the mucus membranes, including the eyes and nasal passages and the respiratory system.

“People who already have respiratory conditions affecting these parts of the body may be more likely to develop symptoms from this exposure,” Paxton said.

Paxton said she has been getting many calls and emails from people about whether N-95 masks will help filter out the chemicals. She said in this case, they will not.

“The reason for this is because the chlorine compounds are actually smaller than the size filtered by the N-95 mask,” Paxton said.

Site workers have made progress in “neutralizing” the chemical, but the plume continues to form in the air.

BioLab released a statement saying the top priority is community safety and that air quality is being monitored at the plant site and in the community.

Georgia Emergency Management officials advise people who live near the plant near I-20 to stay indoors from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., keep windows closed and not draw air from the outside with air conditioning units.

