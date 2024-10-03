BIOLAB FIRE: Chemical plume could spread to more of metro Atlanta this week

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia’s Environmental Protection Division and the EPA said Wednesday that chemical reaction plumes from the fire at the Bio Lab facility in Rockdale County on Sunday will settle close to the ground and move west toward Atlanta.

“There is a high likelihood people across metro Atlanta will wake up Thursday morning seeing haze and smelling chlorine,” according to a statement from officials.

The facility, which makes pool and spa treatment products, caught fire Sunday resulting in the evacuation of at least 17,000 people and the closure of roads in the area.

The fire is out, and the evacuation order has been lifted. However, chemical reactions producing fumes have continued. While site workers have made progress in “neutralizing” the chemical, monitoring equipment onsite has noted spikes in chlorine levels overnight and into Wednesday.

“It’s been very frustrating, because we have been so worried out it,” neighbor Lynn Ross told Channel 2′s Tom Regan.

Ross lives less than a mile from the chemical plant. She said she went outside for the first time today and has kept her windows closed and air conditioning off. She’s also kept her five dogs inside for fear that could be affected by the fumes.

“They are outside dogs and it’s very hard for them to stay in the house all of the time,” said Ross.

Ross’ son says he has asthma.

“My fiancé, she’s pregnant and due in February and I really don’t want her around it because she’s vulnerable to the circumstances,” said neighbor Cameron Ross.

The Georgia Poison Center tells Channel 2 Action News they have handled nearly 600 calls about people sickened from the fumes.

“Coughing, running nose, sneezing, breathing problems, if you have any of these symptoms you should get them evaluated, contact the poison center,” said Georgia Poison Center Director Dr. Gaylord Lopez.

BioLab released a statement saying the top priority is community safety and that air quality is being monitored at the plant site and in the community.

Georgia Emergency Management officials advise people who live near the plant near I-20 to stay indoors from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., keep windows close and not draw air from the outside with air conditioning units

