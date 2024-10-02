BIOLAB FIRE: Chlorine levels 22 times higher than normal around factory site, data shows

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Chlorine levels around the BioLab factor that burned down over the weekend continue to be at elevated levels as crews work to clear the chemicals causing a massive plume in that area.

“Overnight, monitoring around the BioLab facility detected some exceedances above the action level for chlorine,” the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and Homeland Security said in a news release.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz has been digging through the air quality data from Tuesday night and found two locations near Conyers that exceeded action levels, or levels that are safe.

The first sensor detected a chlorine concentration of 11 ppm, which is 22 times higher than the action level.

Action levels describe the human health effects from once-in-a-lifetime, or rare, exposure to airborne chemicals.

There are three levels. It appears this event would be a Level 1, meaning people could see “notable discomfort, irritation, or certain asymptomatic non-sensory effects. However, the effects are not disabling and are transient and reversible upon cessation of exposure,” according to the EPA.

The second location measured the oxygen concentration of the air which dropped below 19.5%. It bottomed out at 14.7% overnight but averaged 18.6% from 5 p.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday.

GEMA said crews at the site have made progress neutralizing the chemicals from the factory.

“As the neutralization process continues, periodic increases in chlorine levels around the facility are expected,” GEMA said.

The agency also said that a Trace Atmospheric Gas Analyzer is being brought to the fire site.

The TAGA is a “self-contained mobile laboratory capable of real-time monitoring of outdoor air or emissions.”

GEMA also warned that people across the Atlanta area could wake up to hazy conditions and the smell of chlorine on Thursday morning.

“The current weather models show the winds will begin to shift from the east to the west after sunset Wednesday. Smoke is predicted to settle toward the ground as it moves toward Atlanta. There is a high likelihood that people across Metro Atlanta will wake up on Thursday morning seeing haze and smelling chlorine,” GEMA said.

The EPA has also set up a special section on its website with air monitoring results near the BioLab site. It includes 8 air quality sensors clustered nearby.

People who have a non-emergency reaction to the smells can call the special hotline set up by the Georgia Poison Center to discuss what they should do at 404-856-6252.

