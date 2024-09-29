Fire at Conyers chemical plant prompts evacuations, emergency response

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A fire at Biolab, a chemical plant in Conyers, is causing the evacuation of people who live nearby as well as a number of road closures.

Deputies with the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office advises people to avoid the area around Biolab on Old Covington Highway.

Emergency services are responding and the sheriff’s office said safety measures are in place to protect the public.

Residents in the area should “remain indoors and keep windows closed to minimize exposure to any potential hazards,” the sheriff’s office said on their Facebook page.

Roads in the area have been closed and drivers are asked to avoid the area and follow detour signs.

Roads closed include:

Rockdale Industrial

Old Covington to Sigman Rd.

Covington to 2nd St.

Lester Rd. to Sigman Rd.

Farmer Rd. from Sigman Rd. to Rockdale Industrial.

Rockbridge from Sigman Rd. to Main St.

Man said he was ‘devastated’ after hitting cement prongs along I-285 causing $2,000 in damage

