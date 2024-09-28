VIDEO: Man allegedly tries to set car on fire with 2 kids inside, leads GA authorities on chase

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 51-year-old man was arrested after leading authorities on a chase in Georgia.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Friday, around 1 p.m., Warner Robins officers were called to North Houston Road.

According to police, Napoleon Gray, 51, tried to light a car on fire with a 10-year-old and one-year-old inside.

When officers arrived on the scene, Gray hopped into his vehicle. Warner Robins police tried to initiate a traffic stop, but Gray did not stop and a police chase began.

TRENDING STORIES:

The chase started on N. Houston Road and Story Road in Warner Robins, onto Highway 247 in Bibb County.

Bibb County deputies and Georgia State Patrol helped with the chase.

A Bibb County deputy’s bodycam showed the moment authorities pursued the vehicle.

The chase ended in the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office parking lot, where Gray was arrested.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

He was booked into the Bibb County jail. Gray faces multiple charges of aggravated assault due to the incident and the chase. He’s also charged with attempted arson.

Anyone who has further information as it relates to the incident can call the WRPD at 478-302-5378.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Bulldogs fan uses raft, rescues friend so they can go to UGA-Alabama game

©2024 Cox Media Group