Pregnant GA woman goes into labor during Hurricane Helene, car crashes into tree on way to hospital

STATESBORO, Ga. — First responders rescued a pregnant woman after she was involved in a car crash during Hurricane Helene.

Around 3 a.m. on Friday, police were called to a car accident on North Main Street in Statesboro.

According to Statesboro officials, a woman had gone into labor and her mother tried to drive her to the hospital.

Helene turned into a Category 1 storm shortly after moving into Georgia and was downgraded again to a tropical storm at 5 a.m. Friday.

Officers said, that while en route, their vehicle hit a tree that had fallen across the roadway.

Statesboro paramedics came and found them taking shelter nearby. First responders took the pregnant woman to the hospital.

Authorities tried to remove the car but had to leave it due to falling trees and severe weather caused by Hurricane Helene.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says metro Atlanta and north Georgia will continue to feel Helene’s effects throughout the weekend.

The woman’s age, identity, and condition were not released.

If you or someone you know is an expectant mother, follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) general guidelines for hurricane season.

Here are a few recommendations:

Maintain up-to-date communication with your healthcare provider’s office so they are aware of your movements, your current telephone number and the contact information of where you’ll be staying.

Check with your provider to discuss whether it’s safe to leave before the storm or if you should consider going to the hospital or general shelter during the storm. This is especially important if you have had or are having complications in your pregnancy.

Get medical care right away if you are having signs of labor. Call your doctor or 911. If you are in a shelter, tell the staff as soon as possible about your symptoms.

For more information, click here.

