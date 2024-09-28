GA woman accused of hiring hitman to kill husband

DOUGLAS, Ga. — A 48-year-old Georgia woman was arrested in connection to a murder-for-hire investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Sept. 5, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation after a concerned citizen reported that Brandi Steverson, 48, of Douglas had asked them about hiring a hitman to kill her husband.

During the investigation, Steverson made a payment to an undercover GBI agent, with a promise to pay more once her husband was killed, the GBI said.

TRENDING STORIES:

As a result, on Tuesday, Steverson was arrested and booked into the Coffee County jail.

She’s charged with criminal attempt to commit murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at 912-389-4103, or the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at 912-384-4227. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 1-800-597-8477 online or downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

AIDS Walk Atlanta music festival & 5K Run postponed because of Hurricane Helene (WSB-TV)









©2024 Cox Media Group