1 dead, 6 injured after crash on I-75 south

ATLANTA — At least one person is dead and six more were injured after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 South near Howell Mill Road.
The Georgia State Patrol told Channel 2 Action News that it responded to the crash involving seven vehicles shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Friday.
A GSP investigation determined that all cars were traveling on I-75 when traffic started being diverted around a stopped car, which then led to the multi-car crash.
A passenger in a Toyota that was hit in the crash died.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The person who died has not been identified.
The six other injured people were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.
The crash closed all I-75 south lanes on Fridat evening.
- TRENDING STORIES:
- Murder suspect on the loose after escaping from Grady Memorial Hospital
- Tropical Storm Helene: Kemp says 11 dead in Georgia
- Tropical Storm Helene: Atlanta mayor declares state of emergency
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group