Tropical Storm Helene: Kemp says 11 dead in Georgia

ATLANTA — With Tropical Storm Helene continuing on its path north and out of the State of Georgia, more than just property has been lost or damaged.

At a briefing just before noon, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said the death toll from Helene had reached 11 in the state, including a first responder.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more details about those lost in the storm.

On top of the property damage and power outages, officials have confirmed to ABC News that at least six other lives had been lost in Florida and North and South Carolinas.

According to Gov. Brian Kemp, who confirmed the information to ABC News on Friday, two people had died in Wheeler County.

Officials in Laurens County in central Georgia said two others had died, as well.

Details on the other seven Georgia deaths were not immediately available.

In Florida, ABC News received confirmation from the office of Gov. Ron DeSantis that one person had died on Interstate 4 while driving near Tampa when a sign fell on their car and another had died when a tree fell on their home in the Big Bend.

For the Carolinas, officials told ABC News and the Associated Press that two had died in Anderson County, S.C. one died in Catawba County, N.C. and another had died in Charlotte, N.C.

Officials in each impacted state are still working to help residents with recovery and to tally the damage to communities that the storm swept through.

